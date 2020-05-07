New York Attorney General Letitia James announces an agreement with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) concerning the videoconferencing company's security practices.

AG James: "This agreement puts protections in place so that Zoom users have control over their privacy and security, and so that workplaces, schools, religious institutions, and consumers don’t have to worry while participating in a video call."

In late March, the state's AG office started probing Zoom's privacy practices.

Zoom then launched a 90-day plan to fix its security issues.

Earlier today, Zoom announced acquiring security startup Keybase to add end-to-end encryption to its paid product.

Yesterday, the NYC Department of Education reversed its Zoom ban, saying the company made several fixes to address the department's concerns.