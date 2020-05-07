Occidental Petroleum (OXY +3.7% ) regains a bit of lost ground as SunTrust upgrades shares to Hold from Sell with a $13 price target, raised from $10, as analyst Neal Dingmann says the company has remained "steadfast" in improving its already solid operations by decreasing base decline and cutting costs.

Dingmann thinks Occidental's best course would include tackling the $17B debt due through 2025 with tranches of a secured deal that could be done at less than 9% along with "potentially other securities."

"While the stock remains somewhat of an option value given massive debt, we believe shares would react positively if all debt is pushed out beyond five years," Dingmann says.

OXY's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.