The Nevada Gaming Commission approved various measures to be used to keep customers safe at casinos in the state. The development has pushed the casino sector even higher as the prospect for reopenings increases. Even operators with no properties in Nevada are seeing share price gains.

As expected, casinos in Nevada will have to have a floor plan to promote social distancing and limit patrons at table games. Occupancy will be limited to 50% capacity and no large gatherings like concerts will be allowed.

Some Las Vegas casino companies are taking reservations for Memorial Day weekend.

Sector watch: Caesars Entertainment (CZR +1.8% ), MGM Resorts (MGM +5.7% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD +10.2% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +0.8% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +1.9% ), Full House Resorts (FLL +4.0% ), Red Rock Resorts (RRR +10.2% ), Vici Properties (VICI +2.8% ), MGM Growth Properties (MGP +2.7% ), Golden Entertainment (GDEN +7.9% ), Scientific Games (SGMS +10.1% ), Twin River Worldwide (TRWH +2.7% ), Eldorado Resorts (ERI +6.3% ), Monarch Casinos & Resort (MCRI +2.8% ), Penn National Gaming (PENN +15.4% ), Century Casinos (CNTY +3.2% ), Churchill Downs (CHDN +5.1% ).

