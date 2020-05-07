Compass Minerals (CMP -2.8% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Overweight with a $45 price target, cut from $70, at J.P. Morgan, which think state budgets will be stressed by the costs of fighting COVID-19 and contending with reduced tax revenues from the slower economy.

JPM analyst Jeff Zekauskas believes bid volumes for the 2020-21 snow season likely will be light, and he does not expect salt prices to increase.

Compass' efforts are focused on improving production at its Goderich mine and displacing imported tons, which may further challenge pricing, Zekauskas says.

CMP's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Bullish.