Amazon's six warehouses in France will now remain closed until May 13 as the e-commerce giant contests an appeals court ruling.

The warehouses have been closed since April 16 after a court banned non-essential shipments to protect workers from potential coronavirus exposure.

As Amazon's demand has spiked during the pandemic, warehouse workers have grown more vocal about safety concerns, including hosting several strikes.

There are now four known Amazon workers who have died of the coronavirus in the United States.