CVR Energy says pursuing all options with Delek stake
May 07, 2020 3:25 PM ETCVR Energy, Inc. (CVI), DKCVI, DKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Icahn-backed CVR Energy (CVI -1.5%) said on its earnings conference call that it could go either way as an acquirer of another company or as a target of M&A.
- Icahn unveiled a 14.9% stake in Delek US Holdings (DK +3.7%) a few weeks ago and said he would seek talks about a deal with CVR.
- CVR executives also said the company is looking to convert certain units in its refineries to renewable diesel production to reduce its exposure to the cost of renewable fuel credits.
- The effort is still in its early stages, CVR President and CEO David Lamp said, but "we continue to try to mitigate our RIN exposure, which is still way too high," adding the company now estimates its 2020 RINs expense will total $65M-$75M.
- CVR also said it expects to defer planned turnarounds at the Coffeyville, Kan., refinery from fall 2020 to summer 2021; the Wynnewood, Okla., refinery from spring 2021 to fall 2021; and the East Dubuque nitrogen fertilizer plant to H2 2022 from fall 2021.