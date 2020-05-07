Wedbush assigns an Outperform rating on Cedar Fair (FUN -2.5% ) and price target of $40 based off of what 2022 will look like.

Analyst James Hardiman: "While the 2020 outlook is a murky one, Cedar Fair has successfully eliminated liquidity and default risk for the foreseeable future. And so we remain fairly bearish with respect to how smoothly the economy will be able to reopen, we can now comfortably look forward the eventual return to normality for the theme park industry. Along those lines, we think the industry’s best days are ahead of it, and that Cedar Fair represents the best combination of risk and reward to play the industry."

The firm's two-year price target reps 60% upside from FUN's depressed trading level.