Added economic aid is being considered, this time without Congress
- White House is looking at ways to aid the economy without the assistance of Congress, including pushing back the tax deadline from its already delayed deadline of July 15, according to a new report.
- Congress has passed a few economic aid packages, include the CARES act and programs like the PPP, but the White House is now evaluating actions it can take on its own including pushing back the deadline for filing taxes to as late as December.
- Other measures being considered may include regulatory relief -- like indemnifying businesses against lawsuits if their employees are sickened by coronavirus while on the job and a moratorium on new regulations.