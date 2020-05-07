Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Q1 distributable net investment income falls 6% Y/Y as the COVID-19 pandemic roiled market and the economy.

"The momentum we had built during the second half of 2019 and had started to realize in our lower middle market origination activities was interrupted by these unexpected events and significant challenges," said CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak.

Q1 distributable net investment income of 61 cents per share tops the average analyst estimate of 57 cents and fell from 68 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 distributable net investment income of $39.4M vs. $41.8M a year ago.

Q1 total investment income of $56.2M vs. consensus of $55.8M and $61.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of $171.4M, or $2.66 per share, compares with a net increase of $41.4M, or 67 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net asset value per share of $20.73 at March 31, 2020 vs. $23.91 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Conference call on May 8 at 10:00 AM ET.

