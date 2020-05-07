Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) reaffirms guidance for 2020 core EPS (before CECL provision) to exceed midpoint of $1.43.

Compares with the average analyst estimate is $1.43.

Q1 core EPS of 43 cents tops consensus estimate of 37 cents and increased from 33 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $23.9M vs. average analyst estimate of $20.7M and up from $17.7M a year earlier.

Q1 core SG&A expenses of $M vs. $M a year earlier.

Raised $550M in growth capital year to date through April, including $400M in unsecured green bonds and $150M in common shares via at-the-market equity sales.

Closed $186M of transactions in the quarter vs. $319M in the same period in 2019.

Portfolio yield of 7.7% at Q1-end vs. 6.9% at the end of Q1 2019.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

