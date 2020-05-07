EQT (EQT +0.1% ) may defer some natural gas production until 2021, when it expects prices for the fuel to be higher, CEO Toby Rice said during today's earnings conference call.

Such a move would not change guidance, which would still come in around the mid to high end of the expected range, Rice said.

Well costs could fall below the company's $730/ft. drilled target as service companies cut prices and EQT deploys more standardized well designs, the CEO said.

The pandemic has cut U.S. gas demand by 4B-6B cf/day, but "we can see prices having the potential to spike in certain peak demand" periods, Rice said, adding that the futures market is underestimating potential gains in 2022-23.