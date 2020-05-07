Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) reports just nine net orders in April and delivery of 14 jetliners, after airlines delayed accepting new planes and cut down on spending to deal with the global aviation crisis.

The planemaker sold nine single-aisle aircraft to Irish lessor Avolon in April, but these replace nine previously canceled by the same firm for earlier delivery, highlighting aggressive efforts to save cash and postpone capital spending.

Airbus has delivered 136 aircraft so far this year, down from 232 at the same stage of 2019 including 70 planes in April a year ago; its order count for the year stands at 299 after cancellations.