Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) reports gross bookings were down 51.2% in Q1 to $12.39B On a constant currency basis, bookings fell 50% during the quarter.

Room nights sold were down 43% vs. -29% consensus, while rental car days were 36% lower. Airline tickets were down 8.0% on an unit basis.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly impacted our Company and the entire travel industry. We have taken immediate steps to stabilize the Company by reducing costs and bolstering our liquidity position" says CEO Glenn Fogel.

BKNG -2.83% AH to $1,403.00.

