GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is trades flat in the AH session after reporting it churned up only half of the revenue in Q1 that it generated last year.

GoPro disclosed EBITDA of -$41M for the quarter vs. -$1M a year ago consensus and a gross margin rate of 34.2% of sales.

GoPro's Plus subscription service ended Q1 with 355K paid subscribers (+14% Q/Q and +69% Y/Y).

"We've taken decisive action to transition into a more efficient and profitable direct-to-consumer business," said GoPro CEO Nicholas Woodman.

