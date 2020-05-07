Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is 5% lower in early postmarket trading after Q1 earnings, giving back some of the day's sharp pre-earnings gains.

Revenues rose more than 55% to a better-than-expected $321M.

Gross profit jumped 40%, to $141M; but operating expenses rose 76%.

That drove operating loss to $55.2M from a year-ago operating loss of $10.7M, and net loss widened to $54.6M from a year-ago loss of $9.7M.

Along with gains in active accounts, streaming hours rose 49% Y/Y to 13.2B, and ARPU rose 28% to $24.35.

Revenue breakout: Platform, $232.6M (up 73.4%); Player, $88.2M (up 21.7%).

Gross profit breakout: Platform, $130.6M (up 39.3%); Player, $10.5M (up 47.6%).

It recently withdrew its full-year outlook.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Shareholder letter