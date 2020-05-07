Camping World (NYSE:CWH) trades higher despite a 3% drop in revenue during Q1. A 69% jump in adjusted EBITDA to $36M and a positive tone from management could be helping to sway sentiment.

"With our current expense structure, positioning of our inventory and what we consider to be sufficient liquidity and working capital, we believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the positive trends we are seeing in our business, and to grow market share," says CEO Marcus Lemonis.