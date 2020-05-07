Digital Realty Trust's (NYSE:DLR) guidance for 2020 core FFO per share of $5.90-$6.10 trails the average analyst estimate of $6.29.

Sees 2020 total revenue of $3.725B-$3.825B vs. $3.80B consensus.

DLR says it hasn't experienced any significant disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic to date.

Q1 core FFO per share of $1.53 vs. consensus of $1.48 and $1.73 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total operating revenue of $823.3M vs. $964.6M consensus and $787.5M a year ago.

Signed bookings during the quarter expected to generate $75M of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $9M contribution from interconnection (not including an additional $10M signed by Interxion).

Also signed renewal leases representing $92M of annualized GAAP rental revenue during the quarter.

Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the quarter rolled down 1.5% on a cash basis and up 0.7% on a GAAP basis.

