Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Q1 results:
Sales: $1,262.4M (+7.7%).
Net income: $45.6M (-52.6%); non-GAAP net income: $116.3M (+24.5%); EPS: $0.32 (-51.5%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.83 (+25.8%).
Cash flow ops: $141.7M (+268.1%).
Volume points: Total: 1,563.5M (+5.6%); Asia Pacific: 409.7M (+11.0%); North America: 356.0M (+7.7%); EMEA: 336.7M (+3.4%); Mexico: 209.8M (-6.7%); South/Central America: 126.7M (-5.3%); China: 124.6M (+29.4%).
Preliminary volume points in April: Total: 506.9M (-0.7%).
Company unable to provide 2020 guidance due to pandemic disruptions.
Shares up 1% after hours.