With a revenue beat and earnings miss, Uber's (NYSE:UBER) Q1 report started showing the strain of the coronavirus pandemic, which trimmed $19M off of GAAP revenue and weighed on the Rides segment.

Bookings breakdown: Gross, $15.8B (+10% Y/Y constant currency); Rides, $10.87B (-3%); Eats, $4.68B (+54%).

Monthly active platform customers totaled 103M, up 11% Y/Y.

The net loss was $2.94B compared to $1B in last year's quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $612M, up 30% Y/Y.

Uber ended the quarter with $9B in unrestricted cash and equivalents.

