Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) reports case sales were up 14% in Q1 and average net sales per case fell to $9.14 from $9.29.

Gross margin was 60.0% of sales vs. 60.6% a year ago.

Operating income came in at $365M vs. $311M a year ago.

Monster says it purchased 10.5M shares during Q4 under its repurchase program at an average price of $55.22 per share.

COVID-19 update: "Since mid-March 2020, the Company has seen a shift in consumer channel preferences and package configurations, including an increase in at-home consumption and a decrease in immediate consumption. To date, the Company’s sales in the second quarter have been adversely affected as a result of a decrease in foot traffic in the convenience and gas channel (which is the Company’s largest channel) and food service on-premise, while the Company’s e-commerce, club store, mass merchandiser, and grocery and related business remain stable."