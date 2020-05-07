The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is 3.3% lower after hours, giving back pre-earnings gains, following its Q1 earnings, where profits came in stronger than Street analysts expected on revenues that rose by a third.

Revenues reached $160.7M, and GAAP net income more than doubled to $24.1M from a previous $10.2M. Non-GAAP net income rose to $43.4M from $23.1M.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $39M from $24.7M (margin up to 24% from 20%).

In channel highlights, total mobile spend was up 38% Y/Y (mobile video spend up 74%, mobile in-app spend up 55%); connected TV spend doubled; and audio spend rose 60%.

Customer retention stayed over 95%.

It's not guiding on revenue or EBITDA for Q2, and is withdrawing guidance for gross spend, revenue and EBITDA for the full year.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

