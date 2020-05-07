Nasdaq turns green for the year, highlighting stock market recovery

Stocks closed with solid gains as investors looked past another surge in jobless claims and instead focused on the reopening of the U.S. economy.

Sentiment also got a boost from news that top U.S. and Chinese negotiators would speak as soon as next week on trade

Nasdaq jumped 1.4% for its fourth straight gain and has wiped out its YTD decline, which had reached as high as 24% at the depths of the pandemic-fueled selloff; S&P 500 closed +1.1% and Dow +0.9% .

Nasdaq's rebound has been led in large part by the big FAANG tech stocks, as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet all have gained at least 15% this quarter and are positive for 2020.

In the broader market, the energy ( +2.6% ), financial ( +2.3% ) and materials ( +2% ) groups topped the S&P sector standings.

U.S. WTI crude oil closed -1.8% to $23.55/bbl, giving up an early jump from Saudi Arabia's effort to spark a recovery in prices.

The yield on two-year Treasuries dropped to a record low after money market rates began to price in negative monetary policy next year.