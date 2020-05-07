TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) reports hotels, media & platform revenue fell 33% to $169M in Q1. Experiences & dining revenue was up 4% to $83M.

Total EBITDA fell 55% during the quarter to $40M. EBITDA margin was 14.4% vs. 19.0% consensus.

The company's free cash flow plummeted to -$90M during the quarter vs. +$165M a year ago.

CFO update: "As a result of our concerted, prudent actions, we believe we have the liquidity and the revised financial covenants to withstand an extended period of business disruption."

Shares of TRIP are down 6.15% AH tp $17.57.

