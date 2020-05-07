Acadia Pharma teams up with Vanderbilt U. in CNS disorders
May 07, 2020 4:41 PM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)ACADBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) inks an agreement with Vanderbilt University aimed at developing and commercializing drug candidates to treat disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) via targeting a protein called muscarinic M1 receptor that plays a key role in neurotransmission.
- The collaboration will focus on positive allosteric modulators (changes the activity of the receptor via binding of the molecules) of the M1 receptor, which may potentially be an effective way to improve cognitive function and other neuropsychiatric symptoms in patients with CNS disorders.
- Under the terms of the deal, the company will have exclusive global rights to the candidates. In exchange, it will pay Vanderbilt $10M upfront, up to $515M in milestones and tiered royalties on net sales.
- Shares down 4% after-hours after posting Q1 results that were below views.