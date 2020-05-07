Zillow Group posted sharply higher revenue in its Q1 earnings thanks to huge moves in its Homes segment, alongside a wider net loss.

Shares are lower after hours: Z -2.7% ; ZG -1.3% .

Overall revenues rose 149% to $1.13B with the vast bulk of that coming from Zillow Offers revenues sextupling to $769.1M from $128.5M.

Net loss widened to $163.3M from a year-ago loss of $67.5M. Segment losses before income taxes: Homes, $97.96M; IMT, $41.5M; Mortgages, $13.1M.

The company sold 2,394 homes and purchased 1,479 through Zillow Offers; it ended the quarter with 1,791 homes in inventory, intentionally down from 2,707 at Q4's end.

Traffic to mobile apps and websites hit 192.5M average monthly unique users, up 6%. They powered 2.1B visits.

Revenue breakout: Homes, $769.9M (up 499%); IMT Premier Agent, $242.1M (up 11%); IMT other, $88.6M (up 10%); Mortgages, $25.3M (down 8%).

Cash balance is a record $2.6B, up from $2.4B at the end of 2019.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release