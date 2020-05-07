After reporting fiscal Q4 beats, Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) guides Q1 revenue of $710-750M (consensus: $710.01M) and $1.13 EPS at the midpoint with gross margin of approximately 47.5%.

Management's coronavirus comment: "While our June quarter guidance reflects the ongoing demand and supply effects of COVID-19, we are encouraged by continued growth in 5G handsets and infrastructure, and we remain confident in the long-term growth drivers of our business."

For Q4, the gross margin was 49.6% (consensus: 48.3%), and the operating margin was 26.8% versus the 24.4% estimate.

Cash flow from operations totaled $214.3M with FCF of $179.2M.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

