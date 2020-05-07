First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) +1.8% after-hours following better than forecast Q1 earnings beat with flat Y/Y revenues.

The company says Q1 results were not materially affected by COVID-19, but it nevertheless withdraws full-year financial and operational guidance given the significant uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

First Solar provides limited full-year guidance that it believes is "largely within its control at this time," forecasting module production of 5.9 GWDC, operating expenses of $340M-$360M, and capital spending of $450M-$550M.

Cash holdings at the end of Q1 fell to $1.6B from $2.3B at the end of Q4 2019, primarily due to the payment of the class action litigation settlement and Series 6 capital spending.