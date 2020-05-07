Achieving GAAP profitability for the first time, Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) reports Q1 beats with 18% Y/Y revenue growth. Shares are up over 1% after-hours.

Total ARR ended at $1.86B, up 16% Y/Y.

Paying users grew from last year's 13.2M to 14.6M. ARPU was up from $121.04 to $126.30.

Gross margin was 78.3% (last year: 75.4%) and the operating margin was 16.1% (last year: 10.1%).

Cash flow from operations totaled $53.3M with FCF of $25.5M.

Dropbox ended the quarter with $1.1B in cash and equivalents.

Guidance will come on the earnings call scheduled for 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.