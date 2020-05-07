Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is exploring whether its beef suppliers are hiking prices under the cover of a national meat shortage, sources tell the New York Post.

Eleven state AGs are already asking the Department of Justice to investigate industry-wide meat price gouging.

The meat industry is facing a large number of unusual factors including, plant closings in the Midwest due to COVID-19, a wipeout of food service demand and consumer hoarding of frozen beef. Add in that Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) stated on the firm's conference call that it expects total U.S. protein to be higher in Q3 and Q4 than a year ago.