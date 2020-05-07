Riot Blockchain buys an additional 1,040 Antminers
May 07, 2020 5:01 PM ETRiot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)RIOTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) jumps 11% in after-hours trading after the company purchases an additional 1,040 next-generation Bitmain S19 Antminers for $1.9M.
- That comes after the company's April 30 announcement that it bought 1,000 S19 Pro miners.
- The purchases were funded from Riot's available cash on hand.
- Riot anticipates that the total 2,040 new S19 miners will be received and deployed in Q3 2020.
- The May 6 purchase of 1,040 S19 Antminers have a hash rate of 95 TH/s and an energy efficiency of 34.5±% 5 joules per terahash.