Fiserv pulls guidance, sees improvement
May 07, 2020 5:12 PM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)FISVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) sinks 5.9% in after-hours trading after withdrawing its full-year financial outlook due to the economic uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Q1 adjusted EPS of 99 cents matches the consensus estimate and increased from 85 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 adjusted revenue of $3.77B falls short of the $3.87B consensus and fell from $3.82B (when combined with First Data).
- Q1 adjusted operating income of $968M vs. $963M a year earlier.
- Adjusted operating margin increased 10 basis points to 27.8% vs. a year ago.
- "Although the economic uncertainty clouds the predictability of our near-term financial results, we have seen improving performance over the last several weeks," said Chairman and CEO Jeffery Yabuki.
