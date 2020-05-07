Ford (NYSE:F) says it plans to resume production and operations in North America beginning on May 18 using a phased approach.

The automaker will start by bringing back employees whose jobs cannot be done remotely, such as vehicle testing and design. That includes about 12K people in North America.

Ford parts distribution centers will resume full operations in North America on May 11 to support Ford dealers in providing service to keep vehicles on the road.

Shares of Ford are up 0.41% AH.

Source: Press Release