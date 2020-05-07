Uber shares gain as execs see ride recovery

During the Q1 earnings call, Uber (NYSE:UBER) management says rides have experienced week-over-week growth for the past three weeks. Last week, the increase was 12%.

Rides were down 80% in April.

Profitability remains Uber's top priority, and execs believe the pandemic-related delay is a matter of months and not years. In early February, Uber guided EBITDA profitability by Q4.

The company is taking a hard look at costs and identified $1B in annual fixed cost savings.

Uber shares have erased earlier losses and are now up 9.3% after hours to $33.80. Rival Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is up 2% .

