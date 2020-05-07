SunPower pushes higher after Q1 improvements

May 07, 2020 5:20 PM ETSunPower Corporation (SPWR)SPWRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) +11.7% after-hours following a smaller-than-forecast Q1 loss and a 10% Y/Y increase in revenues.
  • Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $9.4M vs. a $23.8M loss in the prior-year quarter, and gross margin more than doubled to 12.5% from 6% a year ago.
  • SunPower says Distributed Generation volume growth increased 50% Y/Y in Q1, and it expects profitability in the Commercial Direct business in H2 2020.
  • For Q2, the company expects revenues of $290M-$330M, gross margin of 0%-6% and 340-400 MW deployed.
  • The company expects completion of the Maxeon Solar Technologies spinoff in Q2, pending regulatory approval and the signing of financial facilities.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.