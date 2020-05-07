SunPower pushes higher after Q1 improvements
May 07, 2020 5:20 PM ETSunPower Corporation (SPWR)SPWRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) +11.7% after-hours following a smaller-than-forecast Q1 loss and a 10% Y/Y increase in revenues.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $9.4M vs. a $23.8M loss in the prior-year quarter, and gross margin more than doubled to 12.5% from 6% a year ago.
- SunPower says Distributed Generation volume growth increased 50% Y/Y in Q1, and it expects profitability in the Commercial Direct business in H2 2020.
- For Q2, the company expects revenues of $290M-$330M, gross margin of 0%-6% and 340-400 MW deployed.
- The company expects completion of the Maxeon Solar Technologies spinoff in Q2, pending regulatory approval and the signing of financial facilities.