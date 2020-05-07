Newtek Business sees strong Q2 earnings due to CARES Act
May 07, 2020 5:25 PM ETNewtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)NEWTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) gains 2.4% in after-hours trading after forecasting that it expects Q2 to be its single largest quarterly earnings since converting to a BDC.
- In April, Newtek Small Business Finance received ~$17.7M from the U.S. Treasury pursuant to the CARES Act, to pay the principal and interest on its SBA 7(a) loan portfolio in regular servicing (accrual) status, which, as a result, is 98.6% current on all payments as of April 30, 2020.
- Q1 adjusted net investment income of $4.3M, or 21 cents per share, fell 52% from $8.3M, or 44 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
- Q1 total investment income of $15.8M increased 15% Y/Y; falls short of the consensus estimate of $16.6M.
- Net asset value per share of $15.00 at March 31, 2020 fell 4.5% from $15.70 at Dec. 31, 2019, based on higher cost of capital and as a result of stressing its loan portfolio to forecast potential higher levels of cumulative default frequency over the life of the portfolio.
- Conference call on May 8 at 8:30 AM ET.
- Previously: Newtek Business NII misses by $0.22, misses on total investment income (May 7)