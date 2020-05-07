Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is down 1.7% in light postmarket trading after posting Q1 earnings where revenues dipped and losses widened alongside some pandemic-related supply chain issues.

Revenue fell 9.3% to $157.6M, paced by a drop in IoT Solutions. Gross margin (non-GAAP) dipped to 27.7% from 31.5%.

Operating loss swelled to $13.8M from a year-ago loss of $0.2M, and net loss widened to $14.7M from a prior-year loss of $0.9M.

EBITDA was -$9.2M vs. a year-ago $4.5M.

Revenue by segment: IoT Solutions, $78.8M (down 16.4%); Embedded Broadband, $78.8M (flat).

Liquidity was $72.8M, down $6.3M from the end of 2019, mainly driven by the acquisition of M2M Group as well as an operating loss and capex.

Conference call to come at 6 p.m. ET.

