Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR), a video-game headset maker long favored by Fortnite players, dropped 15% in AH trading after running up 12% into the print, nearly zeroing out Thursday's gains despite raising its outlook for the second quarter and year. Shares are up 15% over the past 6 months.

Couching the stronger outlook driven by increased consumer demand from "stay at home" orders, the co. noted that the launch of consoles later this year will still lessen the demand for accessories.

That said, the co. said March saw the most ever console headsets sold, eclipsing the "battle royale" surge that began in March of 2018.

Sees Q2 adj. EPS -$0.24 to -$0.14 vs -$0.49 consensus, rev. $42-47M vs $27.5M consensus.

Sees FY20 adj. EPS -$0.16 to +$0.09 vs -$0.38 consensus, Rev. now seen $224-234M vs $218.7M consensus (adj. EPS -$0.45 to -$0.12, Rev. $214-224M prior range)