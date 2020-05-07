California regulators approve a $1.9B penalty against PG&E (NYSE:PCG) for its role in sparking wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and killed more than 100 people in 2017-18 and led to ~$30B in claims.

In its ruling, the California Public Utilities Commission backed off plans for the penalty to include a $200M fine after PG&E said it could threaten agreements it reached with investors to buy $9B in shares of the reorganized company.

The penalty - the largest ever assessed by the CPUC - is higher than the $1.7B PG&E agreed to pay last year through a settlement with parties including the commission's safety division, but it is below the $2.1B recommended by an administrative law judge in February.