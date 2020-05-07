Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) jumps 21% in after-hours trading after disclosing it received ~99% of April interest payments due from borrowers across its core portfolio, representing $2.8B of the $2.9B total carrying value.

Collected ~95% of April rent payments across the core net leased real estate portfolio, representing $6.3B of the $6.6M monthly rent due.

Postponed any decision on exiting its management agreement with Colony Capital until market conditions improve.

Has liquidity of over $250M with cash on hand and corporate revolving facility.

Maintains full compliance with financial covenants under bank credit facility and master repurchase facilities.

On May 6, CLNC amended its bank facility to reduce the tangible net worth covenant to $1.5B from $2.1B, reduce the facility size to $450M from $560M, limit dividends in line with taxable income and restrict stock repurchases, and focus new investments on senior mortgages.

Q1 net interest income of $27.9M vs. $22.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 core earnings/legacy, non-strategic earnings were 9 cents per share; excluding provision for loans losses, total core earnings/legacy, nonstrategic earnings were 31 cents per share.

GAAP net book value of $14.85 per share at March 31, 2020

Undepreciated book value per share of $16.12 at Q1-end.

Previously: Colony Credit Real Estate revenue in-line (May 7)