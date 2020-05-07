EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) -3.7% after-hours after reporting Q1 earnings that missed expectations and were cut roughly in half from the year-ago quarter.

Q1 crude oil volumes increased 11% Y/Y to 483.3K bbl/day, despite electing to delay the startup of some new wells in the quarter and the shut-in of 8K bbl/day in March.

EOG further revises its FY 2020 plan due to the decline in commodity prices, now expecting capital spending of $3.3B-$3.7B, $1B less than its mid-March update and $3B below the original plan at the start of the year.

The company also reduces its full-year oil production target by 15% Y/Y to 390K bbl/day.

EOG says it lowered its operated rig count from 36 rigs to eight rigs during the last six weeks, and expects an average of six rigs for the rest of 2020.

EOG says it has identified more than 4,500 net drilling locations that are capable of generating strong rates of return at less than $30/bbl WTI oil, and plans to focus its 2020 activity on these high-return wells.