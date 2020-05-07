PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) reports Q1 net loss attributable to common shareholders of $600.9M, or $5.99 per share, driven by non-cash fair value losses on GSE credit risk transfer investments relate to the COVID-19 crisis.

That was partially offset by results in the interest rate sensitive strategies segment resulting from substantial gains on interest rate hedge instruments and record correspondent production results.

Compares with net income of $52.4M, or 55 cents per share, in Q4 2019 and net income of $46.7M, or 68 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss on CRT investments was $979.8M in Q1 vs a gain of $36.9M in the prior quarter.

Q1 net investment losses were $506.5M vs. net investment income of $152.8M in Q4 2019 and net investment income of $106.0M in Q1 2019.

"We believe that the fair value losses recognized on our CRT investments in the first quarter are outsized compared to the additional losses from borrower defaults that we expect to incur over the life of these investments," said President and CEO David Spector.

He adds that PFSI, its manager and subservicer, is well-positioned to refinance qualifying borrowers and manage forbearance and other assistance programs to reduce the likelihood of borrower default.

