Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is up 2.6% postmarket after its Q1 earnings, where bookings rose by double digits and beat handily in a quarter that incorporated the wider spread of stay-at-home orders.

Bookings grew 15% Y/Y, well above guidance, and hit individual game milestones, including record bookings for Design Home and the best Q1 bookings in Tap Sports Baseball history.

It swung to a net loss of $8.3M from a year-ago profit of $0.7M.

The company also said it extended its Kim Kardashian: Hollywood license through 2023.

“We significantly increased our planned user acquisition investment in the first quarter, while exceeding our bookings and bottom-line guidance,” says CFO Eric Ludwig. “The combination of higher user engagement and a more favorable customer acquisition environment has accelerated our Growth Game strategy, driving significantly higher momentum across our business."

For Q2, it's guiding to bookings of $150M-$155M. For the full year, it's guiding to bookings of $490M-$500M

