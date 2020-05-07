Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) has collected ~30% of contractual base rent and charges for April, comprised of ~25% collection rate for enclosed properties and ~50% for open air properties.

Expects the April collection percentage to improve based on conversations with tenants.

WPG rises 1.3% in after-hours trading.

As of May 4, WPG addressed ~11% of the total amount of contractual rent for Q2 through lease modifications; expects to collect ~45% of contractual base rent and charges for Q2, while deferring ~45% and abating the remaining ~10% for these specific deals.

Recently drew ~$120M from its revolving credit facility to bolster its cash position; as of May 1, WPG had ~$150M of cash on hand including its share of joint venture cash.

Its base case sees WPG finishing 2020 with $150M-$175M cash on hand.

Q1 FFO per share of 22 cents falls short of the sole analyst estimate of 24 cents and declines from 31 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $152.6M vs. one analyst estimate of $163.8M and $168.8M in the year-ago quarter.

Won't hold a conference call for this quarter.

Previously: Washington Prime Group FFO misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (May 7)