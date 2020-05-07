GasLog anticipates LNG newbuild delays into 2021-22
May 07, 2020 6:20 PM ETGasLog Ltd. (GLOG), GLOPGLOG, GLOPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor65 Comments
- Scheduled deliveries of newbuild liquefied natural gas carriers likely will be delayed this year because of production issues at shipyards, GasLog (GLOG, GLOP) said on today's earnings conference call.
- The company expects some of the ~40 LNG vessel orders scheduled to be fulfilled later this year to be pushed into 2021-22.
- Slower newbuild deliveries this year could cut global tonnage availability and help demand, GasLog said, as companies that had expected to begin charters are required to secure replacement shipping capacity on the spot market.
- GasLog said it has not been immune from delays at shipyards, as the conversion of its Gaslog Singapore carrier into a floating storage unit is set to be delayed by 1-3 months.