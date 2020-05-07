International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) says it is postponing three of its 10 VLCC scrubber installations to meet the need for floating storage, as the company expects a bullish Q2-Q3 tanker market due to excessive crude supply and the resulting need for seaborne storage of oil and products.

"Excess production continues the need for tankers to be used as floating storage, and coupled with increased delays offloading cargoes as shore-based storage fills up, has supported a robust tanker rate environment," President and CEO Lois Zabrocky told today's earnings conference call.

International Seaways is the second company in two days to announce a delay in scrubber installations, after Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) said it would postpone 19 scrubber installations.