BP's 430K bbl/day Whiting refinery in Indiana has reduced rates at least a third time since April 20 to ~77% of normal, or 330K bbl/day, Bloomberg reports.

Whiting crude rates reportedly had been ~13% lower to 375K bbl/day as of April 30 after being cut 10% to 386K bbl/day as of April 20.

Separately, BP and Hilcorp Energy are asking Alaska regulators to keep from public view many details about how Hilcorp will move ahead with its $5.6B purchase of BP's assets in the state, according to documents filed this week.

The Regulatory Commission of Alaska last month requested more information from the companies about the deal, particularly if oil industry turmoil had hurt Hilcorp’s ability to borrow money to finance the purchase.