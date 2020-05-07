NRG Energy (NRG -2% ) drifts lower following a wide Q1 earnings miss, as profit shrank 75% to $121M from $482M in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a mild winter, higher operating costs of a scheduled outage at the South Texas Project nuclear plant and a decline in value of its oil inventory.

NRG's sales to commercial and industrial users fell as much as 20% in April while demand rose 7% in the residential customer market, where the company is heavily exposed, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez said on today's earnings conference call.

"The severe impact of small businesses we have seen in April may ease as the [Texas] economy reopens," Gutierrez said. "Conversely, the impact on the oil patch may just be getting started."

But CFRA Research downgrades NRG shares to Sell from Hold with a $28 price target, cut from $27, citing weaker power prices from load reductions as commercial and industrial businesses slow or stop production that will be only partially offset by higher residential use.