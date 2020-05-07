Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX -6.8% ) is allowing customers to store crude at its Mars storage caverns in Louisiana, executives said during today's earnings conference call, as offshore producers are not cutting production like onshore shale drillers despite the oil price downturn.

The company said it has not seen a material impact on its crude production in the Gulf of Mexico, as most of its customers are large investment-grade companies that can weather the current weak demand environment; Q1 volumes were 537K bbl/day on the Mars pipeline system, only slightly less than 539K bbl/day from the prior quarter.

Prices of medium sour crude grades such as Mars Sour have held up better than light sweet grades, company officials said, because there is less supply for sour and heavier crudes than light sweet grades; refiners need heavier, sour grades for blending for diesel - which now is in high demand - or other products.