Shareholders in Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) have overwhelmingly approved the company's acquisition by a controlled subsidiary of Macquarie Infrastructure Partners.

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets prevailed in a contest with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners for the $15.50/share, $2.9B deal (including debt).

A virtual special meeting today saw more than 99% of votes cast (and about 75.35% of shares outstanding) in favor of the deal. A nonbinding advisory vote on compensation for named executives tied to the deal received 97% approval.

It's expected to close in the first half of 2021.