Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) -0.3% after-hours after missing expectations for Q1 earnings and revenues as well as lowering full-year earnings guidance.

Q1 GAAP profit was $375M, or $1.13/share, compared with $424M, or $1.31/share, a year earlier, driven by lower operating revenues and slightly higher expenses.

The company trimmed its FY 2020 adjusted EPS forecast to $4.15-$4.35 from its previously guided range of $4.30-$4.50.

Con Ed said the forecast reflects warmer than normal winter weather on its steam revenues and the potential financial effects stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company expects paused commercial activities to restart in June, with a phased pickup in activity through Q3.